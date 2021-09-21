Jandor commiserates with Lagos APC over Hon. Risikat Adegeye’s death

Lead Visioner, Lagos4Lagos movement, Dr Abdulazeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor) has commiserated with the All progressive congress, Lagos Chapter, on the death of former member of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Risikat Ajoke Adegeye.

The sad news comes few weeks after the party lost its Treasurer, Hon. Sumbo Ajose. “It was with a heavy heart that I received the news of the death of another staunch member of our party, Hon. Risikat Adegeye. We have lost two great women in quick succession at a time the party needs their contribution.

The statement continued:” Mrs. Adegeye has contributed immensely to the growth of the party through her selfless service. I pray the Almighty will give the family she left behind, friends, and the APC family in Lagos, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss”. The late politician who represented Amuwo Odofin at the 6th Assembly was also a two-time member of the Assembly Service Commission.

While expressing his grief, Jandor noted that Alhaja Adegeye will be greatly missed not only by her immediate family but also by her political associates and followers. Until her death, the late politician, was a devoted and loyal party member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).