Nigeria records 393 more COVID-19 cases, six new deaths

Nigeria has confirmed 393 new cases of COVID-19 in various parts of the country, said the Federal Government agency responsible for the control of disease outbreaks. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this in its latest update on the outbreak, saying the new cases were reported on Monday in 14 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Six new deaths were recorded, the agency added. Of the cases, FCT recorded an alarming number of infections – 121, followed by Lagos and Edo States where 86 and 70 more cases were confirmed. Other states include Delta – 30, Rivers – 24, Plateau – 16, Benue – 11, Cross River – 10, Abia – eight, Bayelsa – four, Gombe – four, Bauchi – three, Kano – three, Adamawa – two, and Taraba – one.

Data from the NCDC revealed that as of Tuesday, Nigeria has confirmed a total of 202,191 cases from the 2,997,060 samples collected and tested so far. Of the confirmed cases, 190,901 infected people have been recovered from the disease and 2,661 people have died across all 36 states of the Federation and the FCT.

As Nigeria’s confirmed cases rise amid the third wave of the pandemic, authorities continued to stress the need for people to comply with the measures in place to curb the spread of the disease.