COVID-19: Nigeria records 513 new cases, three more deaths

Nigeria has recorded 513 new cases of COVID-19 with three deaths across the country. This is according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in its latest update on the outbreak of the pandemic on Tuesday night.

The agency disclosed that the infections were recorded in 15 states including the Federal Capital Territory. Lagos had the highest number of cases (132), followed by FCT (80) and Rivers (70). Others are Kaduna (43), Edo (40), Ondo (32), Delta (23), Akwa Ibom (21), Kwara (16), Gombe (12), Anambra (9), Benue (9), Kano (7), Oyo (6), Borno (3), Bayelsa (2), Kastina (2), Ogun (2), and Jigawa (1).

Data from the NCDC revealed that Nigeria has confirmed a total of 202,704 cases from the samples collected and tested so far. Of the confirmed cases, 191,370 infected people have been recovered from the disease and 2,664 people have died across all 36 states of the Federation and the FCT.

As Nigeria’s confirmed cases rise amid the third wave of the pandemic, authorities have continued to stress the need for people to comply with the measures in place to curb the spread of the disease.