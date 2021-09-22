Electronic Transmission of Results: Senate sets up conference committee on electoral district

The Senate on Wednesday set up a 7-member conference committee during plenary, with intent to harmonise positions between it and the House of Representatives on Electronic Transmission of election results.

Earlier in the year, both chambers passed the bill for third readings, however, the 2010 Electoral Act [Amendment] Bill 2021, differed on provisions of clause 52[3] which deals with electronic transmission of election results.

With this discrepancy in focus, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, in line with legislative practices and procedures announced the 7-man conference committee before the commencement of plenary on Wednesday.

Legislators selected include:

Senator Yahaya Abdullahi (APC Kebbi North); Kabiru Gaya (APC Kano South); Ajibola Basiru (APC Osun Central); Danjuma Goje (APC Gombe Central).

Others are, Uche Ekwunife (PDP Anambra Central); Sani Musa (APC Niger East); and Mathew Urhoghide (PDP Edo South).