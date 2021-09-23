Carabao Cup fourth-round draw: Manchester City face West Ham, Arsenal host Leeds

Holders Manchester City will travel to West Ham in the Carabao Cup fourth round. West Ham beat Manchester United in round three and will face their neighbours – who have won the past four EFL Cups – next.

Championship side Preston will host Liverpool at Deepdale, while Arsenal play Leeds and Chelsea host Southampton in two of five all-Premier League ties.

The games will be played in the week of 25 October. Sunderland, the only League One club left, visit Championship side QPR.

Fourth-round draw in full

Chelsea v Southampton

Arsenal v Leeds

Stoke v Brentford

West Ham v Manchester City

Leicester v Brighton

Burnley v Tottenham

QPR v Sunderland

Preston v Liverpool