Sunday Igboho: We are doing the needful to ensure justice – FG

The Federal Government says it is making efforts to get justice in the case involving Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho.

Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, stated this on Wednesday in reaction to the judgement of an Oyo State High Court that awarded damages in Igboho’s favour.

“We are doing the needful in terms of looking at the law as it exists, and then working within the context of the law in ensuring that justice is done as far as the contending issues between the parties are concerned,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States.