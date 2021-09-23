We have identified terrorism financiers in Nigeria – Malami

The Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN), says terrorism financiers in Nigeria have been identified. Although he did not mention those identified by the Federal Government, he gave an assurance that they would be prosecuted.

“As far as that aspect (of terrorism financing) is concerned, we have succeeded, one, in identifying those that are responsible for funding,” Malami told reporters on Wednesday on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

He continued, “Two, blocking the leakages associated with the funding, and then, three, embarking on an aggressive investigation that is indeed impacting positively in terms of the fight against terrorism.” He added that the investigations and arrests were being carried out in line with the country’s laws, insisting that due process would be followed.

“One thing I can tell you for sure is that whatever we do, in terms of detention and arrest, is indeed backed by judicial processes,” the minister said.