FFK: Adesina defends Buhari, says president’s critics dine with him

Some of those who have publicly criticised President Muhammadu Buhari in the last six years visit him behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa.

The President’s media adviser, Femi Adesina, made the claim on Thursday in a piece titled ‘Buhari, FFK, and the Quality of Mercy.’ “I have worked with the President for over six years, and I have seen amazing things in terms of accommodation and capacity to forgive,” he said.

“I have visited him at home many times in the evenings, only to find at the dinner table with him people who had been abusing his forefathers on television earlier in the day.”

In the piece, Adesina was reacting to the outcry among some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) sparked by the return of former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, popularly known as FFK, to the ruling party.