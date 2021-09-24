FG, States, LGs share N696.965bn as VAT revenue hits N166.228bn

The Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) has shared a total of N696.965 billion as federation allocation for the month of August. Oshundun Olajide, a Deputy Director of Information at the Office of Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF), disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

This comes as the nation records a significant increase in the collection of Value Added Tax (VAT) and import duty, amid the lingering controversy over whose responsibility it is to collect VAT. A series of court cases and rulings emerged recently as the Rivers State government, backed by Lagos and some other states, challenge the legality of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to collect VAT. Olajide stated that FAAC held a virtual conference on Wednesday where it shared the sum to the three tiers of government.

“From this amount, inclusive of Value Added Tax (VAT), Exchange Gain, Excess Bank Charges and Revenue from non-oil, the Federal Government received N289.257 billion, the states received N217.183 billion, the local government councils got N161.541 billion, while the oil-producing states received N41.376 billion as derivation (13 per cent of mineral revenue),” the statement read. The communique issued at the end of the meeting indicated that the gross revenue available from the Value Added Tax (VAT) for August was N166.228 billion.

According to it, the Federal Government got N24.934 billion of the revenue generated from VAT, while the states and local government councils (LGCs) received N83.114 billion and N58.180 billion respectively.