Lagos4Lagos unveils 36-man State Exco ahead of State Congress, vows to end imposition in Lagos APC

Lagos4Lagos, a formidable socio-political group within the All Progressive Congress (APC), Lagos Chapter, has unveiled a 36-member state executive committee for the state congress slated for October, 16, 2021. Announcing the members of the exco at a press conference held at its headquarters, Lead Visioner, Lagos4Lagos, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor) noted that the unveiling demonstrated its readiness to participate in the forthcoming state congress.

Leading the 36-man state exco is foremost grassroots mobilizer and APC leader in Agege Local Government, Hon. Sunday Ajayi as Chairman. Also on the list is APC party stalwart in Ojo Local Government, Hon. Benson Makinde. Makinde is the Secretary of the movement’s state exco. Funke Ijayekunle, a virile women leader from Shomolu Local Government is the organizing secretary.

Commenting on its decision to challenge the status quo in Lagos APC, Dr. Adediran said: “We want to put an end to the impunity and the imposition going on in Lagos. What we stand for is that we want selection choices to be returned to the people. We don’t want a situation where some people will sit somewhere and cook up some list and send it out and then tell everybody to follow”. Continuing, he said: “If you are popular, there is no point imposing an unpopular candidate over those that are popular. Some of these things have been happening during our primaries in the last two decades and quite recently during the last L.G.A congress. We are putting a stop to it”.

Reacting to a question of whether the movement actions run contrary to the party guidelines, Adediran explained that the movement, as a law-abiding organization, took all actions in accordance with the laws of the party. He added that Lagos4Lagos is not opposed to consensus, provided it is done in fairness and in compliance with the party constitution. While expressing his satisfaction with the movement’s adherence to party guidelines, Dr. Adediran added that the 36-man exco have purchased nomination forms for the much-awaited congress.

Full list of Lagos4Lagos State Executive Committee

1. Hon. Sunday Ajayi – Chairman

2. Prince Waheed Alashe – Deputy Chair

3. Hon. Bode. B. Makinde – Secretary

4. Khairat Ojikutu-Shokoya – Asst. Secretary

5. Hon. Akinyemi Ajayi – Zonal Vice Chair (L/West)

6. Are Nurudeen Alabi – Zonal Vice Chair(L/Central)

7. Hon. Nicholas Akobada – Zonal Vice Chair (Lagos East)

8. Mr Yaya Hassan – Treasurer

9. Rasheed Amosu – Asst. Treasurer.

10. Alh. Saliu Okulu – Financial Secretary

11. Saheed Oyebajo – Asst. Financial Secretary

12. Funke Ijayekunle – Organizing Secretary

13. Sakiru Onilude – Asst. Organizing Secretary

14. Barr. Wasiu Amoo – Legal Adviser

15. Barr. Kabir Akanbi Alayo – Ass Legal Adviser

16. Segun Akah Bashorun – Publicity Secretary

17. Kasim Bakare – Asst. Publicity Secretary

18. Mojirade Hassan – Welfare Secretary

19. Saminu Yaya – Asst. Welfare Secretary

20. Sangobiyi Taiwo – Auditor

21. Solomon Julius Omolola Oluwadamilola (Asst. Auditor)

22. Alhaja Adeyemi Idera – Woman Leader

23. Alhaja Omolola Eshinlokun Asst Woman Leader

24. Simeon Olasunkanmi David – Youth Leader

25. Prince Lawal Akinsemoyin – Asst. Youth Leader

26. Tajudeeen Aremo Sen. – Youth Leader, Lagos West

27. Lukmon Owolabi, Sen. – Youth Leader, Lagos Central.

28. Abubakre Niyass Sen. – Youth Leader, Lagos East

29. Chief (Mrs) Omolara Dikko – Sen. Women Leader, Lagos West.

30. Alhaja Risikat Shitta-Bay – Sen. Women Leader, Lagos Central.

31. Alhaja Noheemat Abimbola Ojoye – Sen. Women Leader, Lagos East

32. Hon. Olufemi Musa – Ex. Officio I

33. Comrade Omosola Omosebi – Ex-Officio II

34. Rasheed Osanyinpeju – Ex-Officio III

35. Olaniyi Sotomiwa – Ex- Officio I

36. Raji Barnabas Abiodun – Ex-Officio V (Physically Challenged Leader)