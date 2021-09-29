Nuno Espirito Santo: Not the time to panic after losing run, says Tottenham boss

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo says he is not panicking after a run of three Premier League defeats. Spurs have slipped from top spot after their opening three games to 11th with losses to Crystal Palace, Chelsea and Arsenal in Sunday’s north London derby.

Nuno insists the players trust in his project despite conceding three goals in each of those defeats and scoring just once themselves. “Sticking together is the only way to do it,” said the Portuguese. “We don’t panic because we know, I know. This is football. It’s how you react to the bad moments. It’s something you cannot avoid. “You go through history, every team goes through a moment like this. The sooner we get out of that the better and tomorrow we go out, we have to win, play better, compete better.”

On Tuesday, the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust requested a meeting with the club’s board over growing concerns about issues on and off the pitch. Spurs have scored four goals in six league games and have had the lowest number of shots of any club in the division, but Nuno says he is “not worried about judgement”.

“I am worried about how we can play better,” he added. “The judgement, the criticism and opinion, all of that is part of it and we have to deal with it.