England: Fikayo Tomori, Ollie Watkins and Aaron Ramsdale named in Gareth Southgate’s squad for World Cup qualifiers

England boss Gareth Southgate has recalled defender Fikayo Tomori, striker Ollie Watkins and goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to his squad for World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary. Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden also returns after a foot injury.

Defender Harry Maguire and right-back Trent-Alexander Arnold are out injured. England travel to Andorra on Saturday, 9 October and host Hungary on Tuesday, 12 October. The Three Lions are top of Group I heading into the penultimate international camp of the year with 16 points from six games. Centre-back Tomori, who moved from Chelsea to AC Milan in the summer, last played for England in November 2019 when he earned his only international cap.

The 23-year-old had a successful spell on loan at the Italian side towards the end of last season before making the move permanent and has been a key player for the club. “He’s playing at a club where there’s an expectation to win every week, so he’s performing under pressure,” said Southgate. “I like Fikayo in terms of his aggressiveness as a defender. Because he’s got speed he’s confident enough to defend on the front foot and his use of the ball is improving all the time.”

Manchester United’s Maguire has a calf injury and Liverpool full-back Alexander-Arnold has a groin issue. Aston Villa striker Watkins makes his return for the first time since being cut from Southgate’s provisional Euro 2020 squad in the summer, but Leeds striker Patrick Bamford misses out after being called up for the last round of international fixtures.