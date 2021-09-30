JUST IN: PDP Committee Zones National Chairmanship slot to North

The next national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will emerge from the northern region of the country, the party’s National Zoning Committee has announced. This decision was contained in a communique issued on Thursday following the meetings of the committee held in Enugu and Abuja.

“The decision of the PDP Zoning Committee is in line with the Constitution of the party on zoning and rotation of party and national offices in the interest of justice, equity, and fairness,” the statement read. “Consequently, the current offices being held by officers in the southern zones of the country, namely South West, South East, and South South zones, should swap places with the offices currently in the northern zones of Nigeria, namely North West, North East, and North Central zones.”

The committee is headed by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, while Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, and Zamfara State Deputy Governor, Mahdi Mohammed, are deputy chairman and secretary respectively. Constituted on September 9, it was given the mandate to zone national offices to be contested by all PDP members at the party’s forthcoming national convention.

PDP’s National Executive Committee had announced October 30 to commence the exercise.