Okowa signs Delta anti-open grazing bill into law

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has signed the bill prohibiting open grazing across the state, into law. He assented to the bill on Thursday at the Government House in Asaba, a week after members of the Delta State House of Assembly passed the ‘Bill Prohibiting Open Grazing, Indiscriminate Breeding, Rearing, and Marketing of Livestock in Delta State’.

Lawmakers in the state had passed the bill following the adoption of a motion by the Majority Leader of the House, Ferguson Onwo. “Through the passage of this bill, the State House of Assembly has demonstrated its resolve to protect Deltans (residents) from the menace of clashes between herders and farmers,” said Speaker Sherrif Oborevwori who presided over the plenary during which the bill was passed.

“I commend all the sponsors of this bill for recognising that the security of lives and properties of Deltans, as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as altered), remains sacrosanct.”