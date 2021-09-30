VAT Dispute: Appeal Court grants Lagos’ request to join case

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has granted a request by the Lagos State Government, seeking to join Rivers State in the appeal filed by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

The FIRS had filed an appeal at the appellate court to challenge the collection of Value Added Tax by states.

At the resumed hearing of the matter on Thursday, the court granted the request by Lagos and ordered all processes filed to be served on the Attorney-General of the state, Moyosore Onigbanjo.

The case was later adjourned to October 7 and would be heard at the Appellate Court in Port Harcourt.