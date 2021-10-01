NASS member among high-profile financiers of separatists, says Buhari

A member of the National Assembly is among the high-profile individual sponsoring the leaders of secessionist groups in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari said on Friday. He, however, did not reveal the identity of the lawmaker, neither did he say if the individual is a member of the House of Representatives or Senate.

“The recent arrests of Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Adeyemo, and the ongoing investigations being conducted have revealed certain high-profile financiers behind these individuals,” the President said in his broadcast to the nation to commemorate Nigeria’s 61st independence anniversary. “We are vigorously pursuing these financiers, including one identified as a serving member of the National Assembly.

While Kanu is the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Adeyemo – who is popularly known as Sunday Igboho, is a Yoruba nation agitator. Both men had fled the country following raids on their homes by security operatives and prosecution by the government. Kanu was arrested and brought back to the country in June, four years after he fled the country following what he said was an invasion of his residence in Afara-Ukwu, near Umuahia, the Abia State capital.

Igboho, on the other hand, fled to neighbouring Benin Republic in July after his house in Ibadan, Oyo State was raided. He was subsequently arrested by Benin authorities en route to Germany, and an extradition battle is ongoing to determine his fate.