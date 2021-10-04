Claudio Ranieri: Watford appoint former Leicester boss as new manager

Watford have appointed Claudio Ranieri as their new manager after sacking Xisco Munoz on Sunday. The Italian, 69, returns to the Premier League which he famously won with Leicester in 2015-16, having left Serie A side Sampdoria in the summer.

It is the 14th managerial change under Watford’s owners, the Pozzo family, since they took over in 2012. Ranieri is charged with improving their league form as they sit 14th after taking seven points from seven games.

Watford’s first match with their new manager in charge will be at home against Liverpool on Saturday, 16 October.