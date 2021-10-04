Kylian Mbappe: PSG striker ‘wanted to leave’ amid Real Madrid interest in summer

Kylian Mbappe says he “asked to leave” Paris St-Germain amid interest from Real Madrid in the summer, but insists he remains happy in the French capital. Real had a £137m bid for the 22-year-old striker rejected by PSG before a second improved offer in August was also reportedly turned down.

The Frenchman said he wanted the move to avoid leaving on a free transfer when his deal expires next summer. “I wanted the club to have a fee for a quality replacement,” said Mbappe. “My position was clear, I said that I wanted to leave. “I did not appreciate the fact that they said I came [with the news he wanted to leave] in the last week of August. I said at the end of July that I wanted to go. “I said it early enough so that the club could react. I wanted everyone to come out of this stronger, that we leave hand in hand.”

The World Cup-winning France international, who has scored 136 goals in 182 appearances for PSG since arriving from Monaco in August 2017, said he accepts the club’s decision not to sell him.