Nigeria reports 74 new COVID-19 cases in eight states, FCT

Nigeria on Sunday confirmed 74 new cases of COVID-19, one of the lowest single-day tallies to be recorded since the country slipped into a third wave of the pandemic. Giving an update on the outbreak of the disease on Monday, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) explained that the new infections were reported in eight states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

They are Lagos – 36, Edo – 11, FCT – nine, Akwa Ibom – six, Sokoto – six, Delta – three, Benue – one, Oyo – one, and Rivers – one. “Today (Sunday)’s report includes zero cases recorded from Bauchi, Ekiti, Gombe, Ondo, Ogun, Osun, and Plateau States,” the NCDC said. It stated that no new death was recorded on Sunday. Data from the agency revealed that as of Monday, Nigeria has confirmed a total of 206,138 cases from the 3,090,114 samples collected and tested so far.

Of the confirmed cases, 194,097 cases have been discharged with 9,256 active cases while the nation’s death toll from the pandemic still stands at 2,723. This latest figure was reported at a time when members of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) suspended their nationwide strike.

The industrial action has paralysed activities in government-owned hospitals across the country in the last two months.