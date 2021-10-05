Buhari returns to Abuja after three-day trip to Ethiopia

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja, the nation’s capital from Ethiopia. The presidential aircraft touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at about 1:30 pm on Tuesday. He was received by the Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, DSS DG, FCT minister, IG of police among other top officials.

The President had spent three days in the East African country where he attended the inauguration of the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, for a second, five-year term in office on Monday in Addis Ababa. Buhari had earlier called for peace and stability in Ethiopia, amid the many challenges facing the East African country.

He also assured the country’s leader that Nigeria would continue to support its unity and territorial integrity. According to Buhari, the outcome of the elections held in June is a reflection of the desire of the Ethiopian people for transformation through a free, fair, and credible electoral process.