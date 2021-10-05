Ikeja DisCo announces eight weeks blackout in Ogba, Magodo, and others

Ikeja Electric Plc on Monday said some communities under its franchise network in Lagos State will experience an eight-week power outage. In a briefing, the Chief Technical Officer of the company, Jide Kumapayi said the development is to enable the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to re-conduct its 132KV lines.

According to him, the upgrade is coming at a time when the capacity of most of the 132KV lines have become limited largely due to time and usage, leading to under-utilization.

“The TCN is currently embarking on the upgrade of 132 KV lines from Ikeja West to Ota and this activity is phased into four stages. This is the second stage and TCN is upgrading the 132kv lines with more robust and sophisticated replacements which provide an opportunity to increase power evacuation for improved supply to customers as well as offering excellent conductor capacity which can withstand very high voltage,” he was quoted as saying in a post on Ikeja Electric’s website.

“The upgrade which is set to commence on Monday, October 11, 2021, will affect customers within Oregun, Anifowoshe, Ojodu, Magodo, Omole, Oba-Akran, Oke-Ira, Ogba, Omole Phase 1 and parts of Ikeja, between the hours of 8:00am and 6:00pm daily, for eight weeks.”