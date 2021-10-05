President Buhari to present 2022 budget to NASS on Thursday

President Muhammadu Buhari will present the 2022 Appropriation Bill to a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives on Thursday. The Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, disclosed this on Tuesday in the Senate Chamber of the National Assembly in Abuja.

He made the announcement while presiding over the plenary as the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, was absent. Before the announcement, Senator Omo-Agege informed the lawmakers that President Buhari has submitted the revised 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework MTEF and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP).

In a letter addressed to the Senate, the President urged the lawmakers to approve the planning documents which he said would form the basis and assumptions in the 2022 budget. He stated that the revision reflected the new fiscal terms in the recently enacted Petroleum Industry Act and the 2022 Appropriation Bill.

The revision, according to President Buhari, will reflect funds for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to prepare for the 2023 general elections. He explained that it also has provisions for hazard allowance for health workers, wage adjustment for workers, and funds for the population and housing census in 2022.