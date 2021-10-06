Anambra gets fourth Police Commissioner in eight months

Anambra State has gotten a new Commissioner of Police, Echeng Eworo Echeng, making him the fourth CP in the state within a period of eight months. CP Echeng becomes the 32nd police commissioner, taking over from Tony Olofu who has been transferred to the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

Prior to Olofu’s posting on September 10, Chris Owolabi took charge of the State Police Command from April 30. However, Monday Bala Kuryas who was deployed on February 19 oversaw the state’s internal security for barely six weeks. Although it is not clear why the police authorities have constantly changed the police commissioners, the IGP asked residents of the state to support CP Echeng in his task of protecting the lives and property of all.

Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba, who announced the deployment of the new police chief in the state said the erstwhile police commissioner has been redeployed to the Force Headquarters, Abuja. He noted that the IGP also ordered the deployment of a detachment of the police “Special Forces to Anambra State to bolster and complement the ongoing peace-building efforts of the Nigeria Police Operation Restore Peace in Anambra State.”

According to the Force spokesman, the IGP is “particularly concerned with the renewed incidents of attacks on innocent individuals and symbol of state authority in the state.” He said the new Commissioner of Police has been charged to “mobilise both kinetic and non-kinetic law enforcement and crime-fighting approaches to reverse the negative trend, reclaim public spaces from hoodlums and restore public peace in the state.”