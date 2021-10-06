Anambra Polls: FG threatens to impose state of emergency to tighten security

The Federal Government has said it will impose a state of emergency in Anambra State to tighten security ahead of the November 6 governorship elections.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, announced this on Wednesday after the Federal Executive Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Malami said the government will do everything possible to ensure protection of lives and property adding that where there is evidence of failure of the state government to ensure democratic order and security of lives, the Federal Government will prevail and will not rule out the possibility of imposing a state of emergency.