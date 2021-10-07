BREAKING: Court jails Maina’s son Faisal to 14 years imprisonment

Faisal Maina, son of the former chairman of the now-defunct Pension Reformed Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina has been sentenced to 14 years imprisonment. Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court in Abuja gave the judgement on Thursday in the suit filed by the Federal Government against Faisal Abdulrasheed Maina, on money laundering charges.

Faisal, who is standing trial on charges of money laundering, had jumped bail refusing to attend trial since November 24, 2020. For Count 1, Justice Abang ordered that he be jailed for five years. In count two, he was sentenced to 14 years imprisonment with effect from today. The court also ordered that Faisal returns to the Federal Government, the sum of N58.1m and the company used, to wind up.

For count three, he was jailed for five years. The court held that the terms would run concurrently. Justice Abang further ordered the Federal Government to arrest Faisal wherever he is found in Nigeria and commit him to a correctional Center. But if arrested outside Nigeria, the FG has been asked to lawfully extradite him to face his sentence.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had on February 24 alerted the court that Faisal was on the run to the United States of America (USA).