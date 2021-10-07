Buhari not in support of state of emergency in Anambra – Obiano

Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is not in support of the proposed state of emergency in the state. Obiano stated this on Thursday after a meeting with the President at the villa in Abuja.

According to the governor, President Buhari does not want any form of intimidation ahead of the polls. Governor Obiano who further stated that he has reported the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami to Buhari, described as “unfortunate” the comments suggesting that the State of Emergency could be imposed on Anambra to engender security of lives.

The governor, while expressing his displeasure at the fact that Malami did not make such an assertion regarding the crisis brewing in other northern states, advised the justice minister to reserve his expressions over such issues.

The governor also rejected assertions that members of the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in the state House of Assembly had defected to the All Progressive Congress (APC), explaining that the members were given a hundred million each to join the opposition.