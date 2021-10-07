Emergency rule in Anambra is ploy to rig election, says PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party has warned against imposing a state of emergency in Anambra State ahead of the November 6 governorship election. Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, had on Wednesday said the Federal Government had the option of imposing emergency rule if the security situation in the state deteriorates.

The Federal Government should “perish every contemplations of imposing a state of emergency in Anambra state ahead of the November 6 governorship election,” a statement signed by PDP spokesperson Kola Ologbondiyan said. “The PDP holds that the reported move to foist an emergency rule in Anambra state is a ploy by the APC-led government to suppress the people, manipulate the process and rig the governorship election for the APC and its candidate.

“Our party demands that the APC and its administration should come clean on their roles in the sudden rise in insecurity in Anambra state ahead of the election. “This demand is predicated on apprehensions in the public space that the spate of insecurity in Anambra is contrived to heighten tension in the state so as to derail the democratic process to the advantage of the APC.”

Anambra has witnessed rising cases of insecurity in recent weeks, including the murder of Dr. Chike Akunyili last week. But the PDP believes the Federal Government can ensure security without imposing a state of emergency. “We therefore invite the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC Federal Government to be guided accordingly,” the party said.