President Buhari to present 2022 budget to National Assembly

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to present the 2022 budget to a joint session of the National Assembly on Thursday. The Federal Executive Council on Wednesday had approved a N16.39 trillion budget.

At least, N5.012 trillion is to be financed by borrowing, raising concerns over the nation’s debt sustainability. The Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, has said the government needs to borrow to finance “developmental projects in the form of roads, rails, bridges, power and water for sustainable development in this country.

“If we just depend on the revenues that we get, even though our revenues have increased, the operational expenditure of government, including salaries and other overheads, is barely covered or swallowed up by the revenue.”