Banditry: Police rescue 187 people from Zamfara forest

The Police in Zamfara State have rescued 187 people abducted and held captive by bandits in Tsibiri Forest in Maradun Local Government Area of the state. Some of those rescued are natives of Gora Namaye, Rini, and Shinkafi in Zamfara while the others are from Sabon Birnin LGA in Sokoto State.

“Today (Thursday) 187 were rescued as a result of the pressure mounted on these bandits by the state government and other security agencies whereby, we stormed Tsibiri Forest where kidnap victims were kept for various days – some (of them for) 52 days, 48 days, 54 days and four months,” said the Commissioner of Police in Zamfara, Ayuba Elkana, who handed over the victims to the state government.

“They have now been rescued unconditionally. We are now going to hand them over to the state for medical check-up, debriefing, and, later, to be reunited with their families. “This is a great achievement, and it goes to all the good people of Zamfara State who have keyed into the resolve to this administration to make sure that Zamfara State is brought back to its normal peaceful state.”

The victims were rescued after an extensive search and rescue operation that lasted for hours, conducted by operatives of the Police Tactical Squad of the command.