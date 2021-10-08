October 16 State Congress: Lagos4Lagos CWC meets to sensitize and mobilize members

Ahead of the forthcoming All progressive Congress (APC) state congress slated for October, 16, 2021, the Central Working Committee (CWC) of the Lagos4Lagos Movement has met to assess its readiness for the much-anticipated congress. The meeting, which held on 7th October, 2021 at the headquarters of the movement (Liberty Place), was presided over by the Chairman-designate of the movement’s exco for the congress, Hon. Prince Sunday Ajayi.

Speaking at the event, which was attended by LGA and state executives across the state, Hon. Ajayi charged the exco members to up their game noting that the task ahead has made it imperative for everyone to hit the ground running. He berated some executives for not living up to expectation stating that the on-going audit of the local government would reveal the commitment and performance of such LGA executives in due course.

Also speaking at the meeting, Apex Leader and nominee for Secretary of the party, Hon. Bode Makinde urged the executives to lead by example. He further explained that the LGA executives should not hesitate to report any lackadaisical member of the ward or LGA exco to the committee going round to audit the assessment of the state of affairs at the LGAs.

He then urged all hands to be on deck for the ultimate mission of securing the people’s mandate of governing Lagos to the Lead Visioner, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran.