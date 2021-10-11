Buhari unveils digital Performance Management System

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday officially unveiled a digital Performance Management System (PMS) that would help track government projects across the country in real-time. Buhari launched the PMS at the Midterm Ministerial Performance Review Retreat which held at the Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

At the unveiling, the president said the dashboard will keep an eye on projects using live data. According to President Buhari, the PMS has been in effect since January 2021 and has helped him to monitor the performance of ministries and by extension, monitor the progress of his administration.

The president disclosed that it was in the continued drive to ensure accountability that his government “incorporated performance management framework into the functions of the Central Delivery Coordination Unit”. He explained that the Midterm Ministerial review is aimed that reviewing each minister’s program, identifying key impediments to implantation and re-strategizing on how to accelerate delivery of results given the country’s economic situation.

Furthermore, President Buhari said that the retreat will effectively evaluate the activities of the ministries over the last two years to ascertain how well they have helped deliver on the promise made to Nigerians. Buhari urged ministers to work closely with permanent secretaries to ensure accelerated and effective delivery of the programs and projects in their respective primary areas of focus.