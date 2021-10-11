COVID-19: Nigeria records 78 new cases, two deaths

Nigeria has recorded 78 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths across the country. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this on Sunday night in its daily update on the virus.

In the agency’s latest update, the cases were reported in 11 states of the federation. Lagos had the highest number of cases – 22, Kaduna – 12, and FCT -10. Others are Benue (9), Imo (8), Akwa Ibom (4), Delta (4), Kano (4), Jigawa (3), Plateau (1), and Rivers (1).

To date, 207, 694 cases have been confirmed, 195, 274 patients have been discharged and 2,747 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.