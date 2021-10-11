EndSARS: Police vow to ‘suppress planned protests’ in Lagos

The police in Lagos State on Monday warned against planned protests in commemoration of last year’s #EndSARS protests. The #EndSARS protests were held across the country last year as a campaign against police brutality but came to a halting end after Nigerian security officials allegedly shot at unarmed protesters at the Lekki toll gate on October 20.

The protests were also marked by wanton loss of lives and properties. Several individuals and groups have publicly indicated an interest in honouring the lives of those lost during the protests. But according to a statement signed by police spokesperson, Adekunle Ajisebutu, the planned protests may lead to a “breakdown of law and order.”

“Credible intelligence at the disposal of the Command has revealed clandestine plans by some youths, individuals or groups to embark on protest today in commemoration of one year anniversary of ENDSARS,” the police statement said. “Lagosians and indeed Nigerians cannot afford to relive the distasteful experience of last year protest which caused pain, anguish, needless loss of lives and wanton destruction of public and private property.

“In view of the volatility of the present situations in the country, and the breakdown of law and order which the planned protest might cause, the Lagos State Police Command sternly warns against any form of protest today.