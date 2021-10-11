Forex rates should reflect market realities – Osinbajo tells CBN

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday said Nigeria’s official exchange rate is “artificially low”. He made the remark during a speech at the Midterm Ministerial Performance Review Retreat which was held at the Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“As for the exchange rate, I think we need to move our rates to be more reflective of the market as possible,” Osinbajo said. “This, in my own respectful view, is the only way to improve supply. We can’t get new dollars into the system when the exchange rate is artificially low. And everyone knows by how much our reserves can grow.

“So I’m convinced that the demand management strategy currently being adopted by the CBN needs a rethink. “All those are issues, I’m sure, that when the CBN Governor has time to address, he will be able to address in full.”

The Central Bank’s official rate is N410 to a dollar, but rates in the parallel market go as high as N570.