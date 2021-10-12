APC inaugurates National Reconciliation Committee

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated a nine-member National Reconciliation Committee. This, according to the party, is part of efforts to reposition it ahead of its national convention and the 2023 general elections.

Speaking in Abuja shortly before inaugurating the committee, the National Chairman of the party, Mr Mai Mal Buni, stressed the need for the committee to reconcile, harmonise and integrate members of the party in order to cement all cracks and seeming differences. “The leadership of the party in the last 16 months constituted various committees. “Members have served with a high sense of dedication which contributed immensely to the milestone achievements recorded by the party,” Mr Buni said.

“The much-anticipated congresses have commenced and progressed with significant successes. The party ensured that the provisions of the constitution are highly protected and respected. We have also constituted mechanisms such as the appeal committees to address complaints arising. “The caretaker committee found it expedient to constitute the national reconciliation committee to reconcile imagined misunderstandings and differences which might arise from the outcome of the congresses.”

The committee will be chaired by former Governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Abdullahi Adamu with Mr Moses Adeyemo as secretary.