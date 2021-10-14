Bills to establish North West/Central devt. commissions scale second reading in House of Reps

Two bills to establish the North Central and North–West Development Commissions, on Thursday, scaled second reading in the House of Representatives.

The commissions will be charged with the responsibilities to receive and manage funds from the allocation of the federation account.

The funds are expected to be used for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of roads, houses and other infrastructural damages suffered by the regions as a result of the effects of communal crisis.

This is, in turn, expected to tackle ecological problems and the menace of poverty. This comes after two related bills to establish development commissions in the southwest and southeast were passed in the green chamber.