Jandor felicitates with Prince Olusi @85

Lead Visioner, Lagos4Lagos movement, Dr. Abdul-azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor), has felicitated with elder statesman and Lagos APC Chieftain Prince Tajudeeen Oluyole Olusi on the occasion of his 85th birthday.

Jandor expressed happiness on the occasion of the foremost politician who was born into the family of Oba Sanusi Olusi in 1936 in Lagos Island. Jandor acknowledged that the APC chieftain has done and still doing his best with his wealth of experience as a notable politician for over five decades in Lagos.

“Baba, We rejoice with you as you celebrate your 85th birthday today. You have reached a great milestone in life. We want to take your birthday as an opportunity to acknowledge your hard work and appreciate your contribution to Lagos State and the entire APC family”. While appreciating the invaluable efforts of Pa Olusi in providing counsel for the party over the years, he prayed for good health, prosperity and long life for the octogenarian.

He equally called on the elder statesman to lend his voice against the shenanigans currently going on in the party. According to him, the voice of a respected elder like Pa Olusi would provide succour and direction to many progressive minds desirous of a change in the status quo within the party.

His words:

“Sir, I strongly believe this auspicious occasion of your birthday provides a great opportunity for you to chart a new course for our great party by speaking up for a Lagos where all residents and party members would be treated equally and fairly”.

Continuing, he said:

“There can’t be a better time to exhibit your track record of bravery and speaking the truth to power irrespective of whose ox is gored than now when your intervention at this critical time will help set a good legacy for present and coming generations.

Congratulations, and happy birthday, Sir!