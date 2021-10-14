Lagos4Lagos Nominee for APC State Chairman starts familiarisation meeting with all LGA executives as deliberations on coming State Congress intensifies

Ahead of the State Congress coming up this Saturday, Deputy Apex leader and Chairman-designate, APC (Lagos4Lagos), Hon. Prince Sunday Ajayi has held several deliberations with all the LGA party executives across the state. According to the chairman-designate, the deliberations which have held at the Liberty place, headquarters of the movement, are geared towards ensuring a successful and hitch-free state congress come Saturday.

Prince Ajayi further stated that the meetings was an avenue for the apex body to familiarize with the party LGA executives and also assess their readiness for the congress. Also at the meetings, Ajayi reiterated the need for the executives to work in harmony with new members and decampees from other parties. While urging the executives to sustain the mobilization drive of new members, he noted that the political train of the movement is big enough to accommodate the daily influx of people to the movement.

He added that Lagos4Lagos has become the hottest political bride that has attracted interests from different political parties and interest groups in Lagos. He therefore urged the executives to put aside personal ego and accommodate new members, especially those with remarkable electoral value and influence. At the meetings attended by many notable politicians from PDP, Accord and influential leaders across the three local governments, the new members pledge their support for the aspiration of the Lagos State Guber hopeful and the Lead visioner of Lagos4lagos Dr. Abdul-azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor).

In a similar vein, Ajayi has expressed confidence on the readiness of the recently nominated State Excos for the forthcoming state congress slated for October 16.