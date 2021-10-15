Deployment of 5G Nationwide is 97% ready – NCC

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has confirmed it is 97% ready for the implementation of 5G deployment in the country.

In a statement issued on Thursday, NCC Executive Vice Chairman, Professor Umar Danbatta, confirmed the readiness at the annual African Tech Alliance Forum (AFRITECH) 2021, held in Lagos with the theme: “Embracing Changes and Digital Transformation in the New Normal.”

Danbatta stated that this paradigm shift in communication has led to a significant increase in network connectivity requirements as a result of an unprecedented upsurge in internet traffic, occasioned by the use of a plethora of web applications. He explained that the NCC is working with operators to implement a number of initiatives to ensure network expansion.

These, he said, include an ongoing plan to auction spectrum in 3.5 gigahertz (Ghz) band to operators for the deployment of 5G network in Nigeria.

“Already, we are set for the auction of some spectrum slots in 3.5GHz band. The other day I was at the National assembly, I informed the senate that we were 95 percent ready for 5G. Today as we speak, I am delighted to tell you that we are already at 97 percent completion,” he said.