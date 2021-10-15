FG declares Tuesday public holiday for Eid-ul-Mawlid

The Federal Government has declared Tuesday October 19, as a public holiday to mark this year’s Eid-ul-Mawlid. Eid-ul-Mawlid is an Islamic celebration marking the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who made this declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulated all Muslim faithful both at home and in the Diaspora for witnessing this year’s occasion. He admonished all Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of love, patience and perseverance which are the virtues of the Holy Prophet, adding that doing so would guarantee peace and security in the country.

Aregbesola enjoined Nigerians, particularly Muslims, to refrain from violence, lawlessness and other acts of criminality. While calling for a stop to all divisive tendencies across the country, the Minister urged all Nigerians and the youth in particular, to embrace the virtues of hard work and peaceful disposition to fellow humans, irrespective of faith, ideology, social class and ethnicity.

He said Nigerians should cooperate with the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Administration in its effort to build a progressive and enviable nation that all citizens would be proud of.