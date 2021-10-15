Newcastle: Steve Bruce says he has tried to ‘keep respect and dignity’ amid job speculation

Steve Bruce says there have been “no discussions” on his future – and he has tried to “keep my respect and dignity” following Newcastle’s takeover. On Friday, new part-owner Amanda Staveley confirmed Bruce will stay in charge for Newcastle’s Premier League game against Tottenham on Sunday.

Staveley said Bruce, who will celebrate his 1,000th game as a manager, will be the “first to know” if things change. Bruce admitted preparations for the game “have not been easy”. The Magpies are winless this season and lie second bottom in the league, but the new owners have been linked with former Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre, Rangers’ Steven Gerrard and former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard as potential replacements for Bruce.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers ruled himself out by saying he was “very happy being here at the club”, while former Magpies manager Rafael Benitez, now at Everton, said he wants to “keep my word and continue working here”. Staveley said the club wanted to be “patient and considered” in their approach and “change doesn’t happen overnight”.

Asked at a news conference on Friday if he can convince the new owners, Bruce replied: “I will have a crack, try my utmost, who wouldn’t want this opportunity? Any manager would love to sit in my chair, so I will make a fist of it and try my utmost. I will try my best for the club.