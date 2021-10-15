Restructuring possible without violence, zoning debate immature – Bakare

Pastor Tunde Bakare has said that restructuring Nigeria can take place without violence. Bakare, who is the founder of Citadel Global Community Church (CGCC), made this declaration on Friday after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

According to the Serving Overseer of the CGCC, although Nigeria is better off as one nation, such unity must be based on equity, justice, fair play and the rule of law. Bakare’s statement is a reiteration of his support for the idea of restructuring the country.

Earlier this year, the cleric in one of his State of the Nation addresses was of the opinion that “we have failed to realise that a strong federal government working with strong federating units can guarantee the security and prosperity of the Nigerian people”.

In his view, “we have failed to appreciate the fact that coordinated governance by the different states in each of the geopolitical zones will enhance the security of Nigerians and bring our people out of poverty.

According to him, “this is the heart and soul of restructuring”.