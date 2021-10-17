Nigeria records 35 deaths, 376 more cases in 24 hours

Nigeria has recorded 35 deaths from the coronavirus disease and 376 more cases within the last 24 hours. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this on Saturday night in its daily update on the virus.

In the agency’s latest update, the cases were reported in Lagos and 13 other states of the federation. As usual, Lagos topped the list with 215 cases, followed by Rivers with 82 infections. However, the FCT did not report any case.

Other states with fresh infections include Ondo – 16, Imo – 14, Plateau – 12, Kaduna – 10, Kwara – 9, Bauchi, Delta, Kano and Sokoto each having 3 cases and Nasarawa and Oyo each report one case.

On a positive note, the country has successfully managed and 197,084 patients who have recovered from the virus. This is even as 2,804 people have died since the index case on February 27, 2020.