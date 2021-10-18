APC State Congress: Lagos4Lagos holds hitch-free exercise as Sunday Ajayi, 35 others lead charge for new political dispensation

Lagos4Lagos, a formidable group within the Lagos APC has held the state congress to choose the leaders to pilot the affairs of the party in preparation for the general elections in the state in 2023. The peaceful congress which held at the multipurpose hall of the Airport Hotel, Ikeja, had delegates across the 245 wards in the state, who thronged the venue to participate in the party exercise.

It would be recalled that a 36-member APC state exco nominees had earlier been unveiled by Lagos4Lagos, in readiness for the exercise where 2,982 delegates were billed to affirm their nomination in line with the party’s constitutional provision. The 36-man exco members were unanimously affirmed by delegates from the LGAs and wards, completing the tripartite party structure at wards, LGA and State levels.

In his acceptance speech, newly elected chairman of the party, Prince Sunday Ajayi appreciated the Lead Visioner, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran and other leaders of the movement, for their steadfastness noting that all hands must be on deck to stop the reign of impunity in Lagos APC. Speaking on behalf of other members of the exco, Ajayi promised to hit the ground running with his team ahead of the 2023 Guber election. He added that the Lagos4Lagos movement remains the most formidable group within the APC and even the entire political space in Lagos, going by its numerical strength across the 245 wards.

In his remarks, Lead Visioner, Lagos4Lagos, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor) expressed confidence in the ability of the newly constituted party exco to deliver on the job, noting that the exercise ahead rigorous. While urging the new exco to work as a team, he urged them not to disappoint the delegates and millions of Lagosians who have strong faith in them to help deliver a Lagos that works for Lagos residents.