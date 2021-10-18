Crisis rocks APC as two factions emerge produce Chairmen

The crisis rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress in Plateau state came to the fore on Saturday as there two chairmen of the party emerged from the parallel congresses held at various locations in the state. It was gathered from unconfirmed sources that the group loyal to Governor Simon held its Congress in crest hotel were affirmation and Consensus was reached which produced former secretary to government of the state and former two-time member Hon Rufus Bature as chairman with the following as executives

The other faction are aggrieved aspirants who indicated interest to contest election bit was denied access to forms and were forced to step down which did not go down well with them. The aspirants led by Ishaya Itse who has bought form and was threaten to step down but refused and whose action is unpleasant with the State Governor. The aggrieved aspirants held a parallel congress was held its Congress in Kallwa house former Action Congress of Nigeria party office which produced executives to run the affairs of the party. It was gathered that the congress committee from Abuja monitored the congress held by Governor Lalong’s faction only.

Speaking during one of the congresses which held at crest hotel Executive Chairman of Jos North Shehu Bala said the Congress will produce leaders that will run the affairs of the party as this is an indication that the party is set to retain the state come 2023 and urged the people especially the party supporters and the new executives to step up the game to maintain the party. According to him, people must always disagree to agree amongst themselves adding that at the end of the day APC would remain united. He said, “I have seen other congresses going on, all are working for the APC. People must always disagree to agree but the most important thing is that we are all working for the party”.

The current internal wangling within the party has been attributed to the recent suspension of the party Chairman Letep Debang and was replaced by his deputy Enoch Fanmak which didn’t go down well with his supporters leading to clashes amongst his loyal which has brought sharp divisions within the party.