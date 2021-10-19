Jandor felicitates with Moslems on the occasion of Eid-ul-Maulud

Lead Visioner, Lagos4Lagos, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran has greeted Muslims on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Maulud, which commemorates the birth of Holy Prophet Muhammad (SLM).

He urged Muslims and Nigerians in general to imbibe the virtues of peace, tolerance, justice and love for one another as they celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Maulud.

Jandor noted that the occasion should remind Muslims of the virtues of peaceful coexistence, love and tolerance as taught and lived by the Holy Prophet. “Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) demonstrated and lived worthy examples through his life of piety and fervent worship of Allah for all true Muslims to emulate at all times”

While expressing the values of peaceful co-existence, unity, and love for one’s neighbour. Jandor advised leaders at all levels to reflect on the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in their dealings.