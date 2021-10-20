Steve Bruce leaves Newcastle by mutual consent after Saudi takeover

Manager Steve Bruce has left Newcastle United by mutual consent just 13 days after the Saudi Arabia-backed £305m takeover of the club was completed. The 60-year-old took charge of his 1,000th match as a manager in Sunday’s 3-2 defeat by Tottenham – his only game as Magpies boss under the new owners.

Bruce said there had been “highs and lows” and that he hoped the new owners could “take the club forward”. Graeme Jones will take interim charge of the Premier League side. Newcastle said the appointment of a new manager “will be announced in due course”. The Tyneside club have made a winless start to the Premier League season and sit second from bottom after three draws from their opening eight games.

Bruce was appointed Magpies manager in July 2019 and achieved finishes of 13th and 12th in his two full seasons in charge. “I am grateful to everyone connected with Newcastle United for the opportunity to manage this unique football club,” said Bruce. “I would like to thank my coaching team, the players and the support staff in particular for all their hard work. “There have been highs and lows, but they have given everything even in difficult moments and should be proud of their efforts. “This is a club with incredible support and I hope the new owners can take it forward to where we all want it to be. I wish everyone the very best of luck for the rest of this season and beyond.”

A Newcastle statement said the club “would like to place on record its gratitude to Steve for his contribution and wishes him well for the future”. The club’s next game will be at Crystal Palace at 1500 BST on Saturday, 23 October.