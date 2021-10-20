Turkish President Erdogan visits Buhari, holds bilateral talks

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey on Wednesday visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. Erdogan, who is on a two-day official visit, will be holding bilateral talks with President Buhari.

A statement released by the Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu says both leaders are expected to take into consideration about two dozen bilateral agreements and Memorandum of Understanding, among other engagements like the commissioning of the Turkish cultural centre in Abuja.

On Wednesday Erdogan reiterated his promise to use every resource available including capacity and intelligence sharing to help Nigeria advance the fight against terrorism. He particularly noted that the Fethullah terrorist organization, the group behind the failed July 15, 2016 coup attempt which left nearly 300 people dead in Turkey, is still illegally active in Nigeria.

He urged that Nigeria shows optimal cooperation and reciprocation in the shared resolve to fight against terrorism, while equally hoping to expand the volume of trade to about five billion dollars from two billion dollars in 2020.