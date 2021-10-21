DSS bars journalists from courtroom as Nnamdi Kanu trial resumes

The trial of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, resumed on a controversial note on Thursday with the Department of State Security (DSS) barring journalists and some court officials from gaining access to the courtroom.

DSS officials had set up a barricade at the entrance of the Federal High Court where the case is to be heard and they prevented reporters and officials from gaining entry, resulting in angry scenes and arguments. Nnamdi Kanu is facing charges bordering on terrorism and treasonable felony charges brought against him by the Federal Government.

The Federal Government had filed seven amended charges bordering on treasonable felony and acts of terrorism against Kanu on Monday. Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, filed the charges on behalf of the government.

Subsequently, the trial judge fixed today, October 21, for hearing and insisted that the trial will not go on in his absence.