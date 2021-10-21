Nigeria and Turkey sign eight major agreements on Energy, Defense, others

Nigeria and Turkey on Wednesday signed eight major Agreements and Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) on a number of the key sectors, including Energy, Defense Industry, Mining and Hydrocarbons. The implementation of the agreements reached are expected to commence immediately.

This was disclosed by President Muhammadu Buhari at a joint press conference on the occasion of the official visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Nigeria. ‘‘As a positive outcome, eight major Agreements/MoUs on a number of the key sectors including Energy, Defense Industry, Mining and HydroCarbons among others were signed today. We have agreed that implementation is to commence immediately,” a statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, quoted the president as saying.

President Buhari described the two-day visit of President Erdogan and the First Lady, Emine Erdogan, as a reflection of the ‘‘robust, warm and cordial bilateral relation’’ between Nigeria and Turkey. The president further stated that President Erdogan’s meeting with a Joint Session of the Nigeria and Turkish Chambers of Commerce and Industry, before departing Nigeria, would be another opportunity to engage and exchange views on more productive ways of pushing ahead the socio-economic ties between the two countries.

Earlier, President Buhari heaped praises on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for opening his country’s borders to accommodate millions of refugees in dire need of humanitarian support. Buhari said his Turkish counterpart has set an example for the rest of the world on how to treat refugees.